Organic farming research centre inaugurated at TNAU
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated through video conferencing Nammazhvar Organic Farming Research Centre at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.
A release said the University had established the centre under the Directorate of Crop Management.
Pro Chancellor and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, and Agriculture Production Commissioner and Secretary C. Samayamoorthy presided over the function. At the University, Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi, Collector G.S. Sameeran, Director, Crop Management, C.R. Chinnamuthu and other faculty were present.
