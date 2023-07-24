Organic farmers in Tiruppur eye space in ‘Uzhavar Sandhais’ for marketing produce

July 24, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

TIRUPPUR: Organic farmers in Tiruppur are learnt to have urged the Agricultural Ministry to allocate space in the Uzhavar Sandhais for marketing their produce.

The organic farmers had, earlier this year, evinced interest in establishing a permanent market for organic vegetables and fruits at the regulated market complex in Tiruppur.

“While cultivators are keen to take up organic farming, the main bottleneck is marketing of the produce. “Uzhavar Sandhais will be convenient location-wise for securing patronage from the niche customer base,” N. Mohan Raj, an organic farmer of Nalloorpalayam, said.

Like-minded farmer organisations, including Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam, Velaan Thozhil Munaivor Mandram, and Iyarkai Velan Vzhavargal Ani, are exploring opportunities to operate outlets to sell organic vegetables and fruits in the Uzhavar Sandhais, in the event of being provided space, under a co-operative set up.

The farmers are banking on the policy evolved at the start of this year by the State government to encourage organic farming and supporting mechanisms for collective marketing for competitive pricing, in order to ensure better income to the farmers.

The policy envisages self-reliance and sustainability in farming through utilisation of on-farm resources and harmonious balance between crop production and animal husbandry.

In all likelihood, the farmers’ associations will collectively give a push to their plan for strengthening marketing eco-system from August, and derive the most of the policy that encourages all organic- based activities like rainfed agriculture, horticulture, permaculture, agro-forestry, farm-forestry, dairying, fish culture, bee keeping, poultry, goat rearing, and resource recycling within the farm.

