Organic farmers eye space in the regulated market complex in Tiruppur for collective business

May 25, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

: Organic farmers in the western region are learnt to have evinced interest in establishing a permanent market for organic vegetables and fruits at the regulated market complex in Tiruppur.

Joining hands under the aegis of the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam, Velaan Thozhil Munaivor Mandram and Iyarkai Velan Vzhavargal Ani, the farmers conducted a consultation recently to explore ways to run the market under a co-operative set up.

The consultation was conducted against the backdrop of the perceptible increase in area under organic crops in the region necessitating collective marketing, according to N. Mohan Raj of Nalloorpalayam who chaired the meeting.

The policy evolved earlier this year by Tamil Nadu to encourage organic farming envisages collective marketing for competitive pricing and better income to the farmers. The policy was evolved considering the advantages to the agricultural eco-system, including improvement and sustenance of farm fertility by enhancing the structure and texture of the soil.

Envisaging usage of on-farm resources and harmonious balance between crop production and animal husbandry, the policy supports self-reliance and sustainability in farming. The policy encourages all organic- based activities like rainfed agriculture, horticulture, permaculture, agro-forestry, farm-forestry, dairying, fish culture, bee keeping, poultry, goat rearing, and resource recycling within the farm

The farmers raising organic crops have a collective intention of broad-basing availability of fruits and vegetables they cultivate, with the hope that the increasing health-consciousness among the people will translate into business, Mr. Mohan Raj said.

The space availability in the complex in Tiruppur would be advantageous for organic farmers to sell specific products on fixed days every week, he said.