GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Organic farmer Pappammal dies at the age of 109

Updated - September 27, 2024 10:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
M. Pappammal at her field in Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore.

M. Pappammal at her field in Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Pappammal, a Padma awardee and organic farmer at Thekkampatti in Coimbatore district, passed away on Friday (September 27) at the age of 109. She died of age related illness.

Pappammal alias Rangammal was born in 1914 to Maruthachala Mudaliar and Velammal in Devalapuram village in the district. Having lost her parents at an early age, her two sisters and she were brought up by her paternal grandmother at Thekkampatti.

According to her family members, she started organic farming on nearly 14 acres at Thekkampatti and reduced it to 2.5 acres over the years.  She received the Padma Shri award in 2021. She was actively attending events till last December.

Pappammal was a member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and was a ward member of the Thekkampatti Panchayat in 1959. She was also earlier a councillor in the Karamadai Panchayat Union.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Pappammal and recalled her long and active association with the DMK. He underlined her active participation in the DMK since its inception and her loyalty to late leaders C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi.

Mr. Stalin underlined that the veteran organic farmer had actively participated in the anti-Hindi imposition protests and as recent as the protest against the NEET. “I’m pained as I have lost someone from my family. I extend my deep condolences to the bereaved”. He also fondly recalled her visits to the DMK head office and his residence.

Published - September 27, 2024 10:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.