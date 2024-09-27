Organic farmer Pappammal dies at the age of 109

Pappammal, a Padma awardee and organic farmer at Thekkampatti in Coimbatore district, passed away on Friday (September 27) at the age of 109. She died of age related illness.

Pappammal alias Rangammal was born in 1914 to Maruthachala Mudaliar and Velammal in Devalapuram village in the district. Having lost her parents at an early age, her two sisters and she were brought up by her paternal grandmother at Thekkampatti.

According to her family members, she started organic farming on nearly 14 acres at Thekkampatti and reduced it to 2.5 acres over the years. She received the Padma Shri award in 2021. She was actively attending events till last December.

Pappammal was a member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and was a ward member of the Thekkampatti Panchayat in 1959. She was also earlier a councillor in the Karamadai Panchayat Union.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Pappammal and recalled her long and active association with the DMK. He underlined her active participation in the DMK since its inception and her loyalty to late leaders C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi.

Mr. Stalin underlined that the veteran organic farmer had actively participated in the anti-Hindi imposition protests and as recent as the protest against the NEET. “I’m pained as I have lost someone from my family. I extend my deep condolences to the bereaved”. He also fondly recalled her visits to the DMK head office and his residence.