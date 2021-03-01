Coimbatore

Organ reaches Coimbatore from Madurai in 2 hours and 35 minutes

Staff Reporter? COIMBATORE 01 March 2021 00:05 IST
Updated: 01 March 2021 00:05 IST

The liver harvested from a brain-dead person was transported from Madurai to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) within 2 hours and 35 minutes on Saturday. A release issued by KMCH said that the liver harvested from a catering student from Sivagangai district was successfully transplanted to a person who had acute liver failure. The police in Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts cleared traffic for the quick transportation of the organ.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Coimbatore
Read more...