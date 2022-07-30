Organ donation save lives of nine persons in Coimbatore

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital performed multiple organ transfers to save the lives of nine beneficiaries in Coimbatore on Saturday.

S. Moorthy (52) of Perundurai, Erode met with an accident near Veppampalayam on Thursday morning and was taken to a nearby private hospital and then to KMCH on Avinashi Road. He was declared brain-dead on Friday. His wife, M. Nirmaladevi, son Kanagavelan and daughter Gayathri decided to donate the deceased person’s organs.

Surgeons harvested Moorthy's organs as per State Transplant Authority rules — one kidney was transplanted at KMCH, lungs and heart valve were sent to a private hospital in Chennai, and the other kidney, liver, eyes, skin and bone to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Thanking the family of the deceased, KMCH Executive Director Arun N Palaniswami said more awareness is needed about organ donation.