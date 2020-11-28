Organ Donation Day observed in Coimbatore

Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) in collaboration with the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) organised an event on Thursday to mark the Indian Organ Donation Day.
As part of the event, the hospital had displayed the photographs of organ donors in a stall. A signature campaign with a pledge for organ donation along with arrangements for spot online registrations for TRANSTAN was also held, a release said.
KMCH executive director Arun N. Palaniswami felicitated people who had registered for organ donation and thanked the families of the organ donors who had consented for the donations made at the hospital. He urged more people to come forward and donate their organs, according to the release.
The TRANSTAN had given the ‘best performing hospital for organ donation’, ‘best renal transplant unit’ and ‘best transplant coordinators’ awards for KMCH this year, the release said.
