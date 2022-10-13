Orders move to Gujarat for job working MSMEs in Coimbatore

Coimbatore’s micro and small-scale units that do job work for larger pumpset units are hit by flight of orders to Gujarat.

C. Sivakumar, president of Coimbatore Tirupur Districts Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association, said the units in Gujarat are able to supply shafts for pumps and motors at 20% lesser cost compared to units in Coimbatore. While Coimbatore companies were sourcing from Gujarat earlier too, the volumes have increased now. Units in Gujarat have installed precision machinery and are able to supply machined components. Many of these units have appointed liaison personnel in Coimbatore to source orders, he said.

“There is a visible shift in orders to Gujarat for pumps. The units there are price competitive though Coimbatore units are known for the quality of the products made. Availability of raw materials at comparatively lower prices is an advantage for industries in Gujarat,” said V. Thirugnanam, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association.

D. Vignesh, president of Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association, said that before COVID, Gujarat units had 7% to 10% cost advantage over units in Coimbatore. However, it has increased to 15% to 20% now. The price of cast iron is ₹95 a kg in Coimbatore and ₹80 a kg in Gujarat. “Several large-scale pump manufacturers here are exploring possibilities of sourcing components from Gujarat mainly because of cost,” he said.

“It is not an ideal situation for the manufacturers as quality should be monitored regularly. But, cost is forcing them to source from Gujarat,” he added.

In the long term, shifting of orders to Gujarat will be a challenge to pumpset units here especially in catering to the northern markets.

The association plans to study measures to improve the competitiveness of Coimbatore units, he said.

The market for domestic and agricultural pumps has remained dull for a long period now and the manufacturers here should look at opportunities in other related sectors, according to Mr. Vignesh.