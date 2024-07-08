GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Orders issued for farmers, potters to remove top soil from water bodies in Coimbatore

Published - July 08, 2024 08:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Kranti Kumar Pati handing over the order to a farmer at Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday for removal of topsoil from water bodies in the district.

Collector Kranti Kumar Pati handing over the order to a farmer at Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday for removal of topsoil from water bodies in the district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Orders were issued to farmers and potters in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts on Monday for quarrying alluvial soil from water bodies under the control of Water Resources Department, and Rural Development and Panchayat Department.

Shortly after the launch of the programme by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video-conferencing, 10 beneficiaries from Mettupalayam were given the orders by Coimbatore Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, in the presence of the Joint Director of Mines and Geology Department Saravanan.

In Coimbatore district, 88 water bodies were identified by the Mines and Geology Department for removal of fertile top soil by farmers.

In Tiruppur district, nine water bodies under the control of Public Works Department and 276 under the purview of Rural Development were identified for the purpose. The beneficiaries are required to apply online through https://tnesavai.tn.gov.in.

A farmer is permitted to take 25 tractor-loads of top soil for cultivable land, and 30 tractor-loads for dry land. A beneficiary farmer is allowed to take soil for an acre of agricultural land once in two years, under the scheme.

Citing the amendments to the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, till May 9, 2022, a senior official said permission was now being granted at the taluk level for removal of top soil and clay.

Farmers and potters were permitted to remove the soil from the water bodies in their villages and respective blocks, a senior official said.

