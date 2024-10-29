GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Orders for silver anklets reduced drastically for Deepavali this year, claims manufacturers

October 29, 2024 06:30 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

Silver anklet manufacturers in the district have reported a significant decline in demand for their product this Deepavali season.

With over 11,000 silver anklet units spread out in areas like Shevapet, Pallapatti, Maniyanoor, Sivathapuram, Panankadu, Siddhar Kovil, Elampillai, Gugai, Ammapet, Ponnammapet and Gugai, Salem is one of the most important places for silver anklet production in the south, providing direct and indirect employment to over 1.50 lakh people. The anklets manufactured in these units are supplied to Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Normally, these units get around 10,000 orders each month, and the number can go up to 25,000 to 50,000 during Pongal and Deepavali seasons. This Deepavali however, has brought them disappointment, claim several of the manufacturers.

C. Sree Anandharajan, president, Salem Silver Anklet Manufacturers Handicraft Welfare Association, reported a 75% decline in orders this Deepavali season, and the orders began coming only over the last 10 or 15 days. Of the existing orders, 5% were from jewellery stores in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and 20% from states in the North. Jewellery stores have reported below-average business after natural disasters hit their respective states, and the order for silver anklets is very low, resulting in losses worth several crores.

“Last year, we were at least able to provide bonuses to our staff. This year, manufacturers have had to take out loans to pay salaries and bonuses,” Mr. Anandharajan added.

October 29, 2024 06:30 pm IST

