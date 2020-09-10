Order regulates use of horses for joy rides in Nilgiris

UDHAGAMANDALAM

10 September 2020 14:23 IST

The Department of Animal Husbandry and the Nilgiris Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA), have announced that any retired race horses found to be used for joy rides on the streets will be confiscated and sent to an infirmary already identified by the authorities. Persons who are found to be using race horses to offer rides to tourists will also be fined ₹50,000, officials said.

