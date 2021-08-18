Order fresh probe into Kodanad heist-cum-murder case: CPI (M)

State government must ensure thorough and fair investigation, says K. Balakrishnan

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Wednesday called for a fresh probe into the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

Addressing reporters at the end of the party’s two-day State executive committee meeting here, he said that soon after the crime that took place during the AIADMK regime, several theories did the rounds. It was to prevent the truth from coming out that the AIADMK government did not let out the accused, he claimed.

Now, the State Government should take steps to hear whatever the witnesses had to say and order a fresh probe. It should also ensure that the probe was fair.

The party regretted the situation the AIADMK found itself in, he said in response to a question on the AIADMK leadership meeting the BJP top brass.

“Even after knowing well that it would not win the Assembly election, the AIADMK chose to align with the BJP because it wanted political protection. And this is what had happened now, as an Enforcement Directorate raid on a DMK Minister had followed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption raid in places connected to former AIADMK Minister S.P. Velumani,” Mr. Balakrishnan alleged.

On the DVAC probe against Mr. Velumani, he said there should be a thorough investigation and those responsible for irregularities should be punished.

Mr. Balakrishnan said it was unfortunate that Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan often chose to project his caste identity. It only led to the conclusion that he was into caste and identity politics.

State-wide campaign

Earlier, explaining the resolutions adopted at the State executive committee meeting, Mr. Balakrishnan said the CPI (M) would reach out to people in 10,000 villages and in major urban centres across the State in September to explain the anti-people policies of the BJP government at the Centre. In response to a call given by its central leadership, the party would also conduct a door-to-door campaign by distributing handbills.

The party, in another resolution, appealed to the DMK government to amend the law to change the way people elected the leaders of urban local bodies.

The election to the posts of town panchayat and municipal chairpersons and municipal corporation mayors should be direct. It also wanted the government to regularise the employment of thousands of workers engaged on contract by local bodies. As contract employees, they earned ₹ 8,000 to ₹ 12,000 in wage or honorarium.

The government should take steps to regularise their employment by bringing them under the time scale pay structure and providing all employment benefits.

Condemns BJP

Another resolution condemned the BJP for opposing the State Government’s order enabling people of all castes to be employed as temple priests.

The resolution also condemned the BJP for engaging in false propaganda over freeing temple lands from encroachers.

In the incident involving a Dalit village assistant and caste Hindu in Ottarpalayam Panchayat, near Annur in Coimbatore, the party said the police should also initiate action against the person who recorded the entire incident and chose to release those in parts.

The individual’s action had led to social tension in the area and also the State, the party added.