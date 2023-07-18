Oratorical contest to mark World Day for International Justice held

July 18, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

To mark the World Day for International Justice, an oratorical competition was held for school students in Udhagamandalam on Monday.

The competition was organised by the District Legal Services Authority. . The competition was inaugurated by district judge, A. Abdul Kadhar. A total of 15 students from across the Nilgiris, including Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Gudalur took part in the competition.

The children delivered speeches on ending child labor, child marriage and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The winner of the competition received ₹5,000 as a cash prize, with the runner-up and second-runner up receiving ₹ 3,000 and ₹2,000 respectively.

President of the Nilgiris District Bar Association, R. Mahadevan, B. Sivakumar (Secretary) and advocates, K. Vijayan and Bala Nandhakumar, also took part in the function.

