July 31, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

COIMBATORE: RVS Dental College and Hospital, Sulur, organised a free dental scaling camp recently, as part of the Oral Hygiene Day observance, benefitting 512 persons.

Chairman of RVS Group K.V. Kuppusamy inaugurated the camp in the presence of Joint Transport Commissioner S.K. Sivakumaran, the chief guest, a press release said.

