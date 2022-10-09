Oral contraceptive pills for women not available in Coimbatore pharmacies

“Contra..? Is it for nutrition? No? Diarrhoea or indigestion?”, asked a pharmacist at a popular pharmacy chain in Coimbatore when a customer approached her for oral contraceptive pills. The pharmacist said the “item” would not be available at any branch of the pharmacy in Coimbatore.

Reply from pharmacies ranged from: “We are not allowed to sell these here!” to “Try getting the pills online, but it might take time to arrive” to “Ask at hospital pharmacies” and even “Ask private pharmacies”. Pharmacists who were asked if there were condoms for women, seemed unaware of such a protective measure.

The Drugs Control General of India made emergency contraceptive pills available over-the-counter nationwide, in September 2005. On September 13, 2022, the State recognised ormeloxifene, a non-steroidal drug used as an oral contraceptive as an essential medicine. Yet, among the 1,500 retail pharmacy outlets in Coimbatore, contraceptive pills and female condoms are by and large non-existent.

Assistant Director of Drugs Control S. Gurubharathi said, “Pharmacists say there is no demand for this, so they do not stock contraceptive pills or female condoms. We directed the pharmacies to have stock of certified contraceptive pills last month, based on directions from Chennai.”

Director of Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department P.V. Vijayalakshmi claimed: “Unmarried women are well-aware of such pills and condoms and the availability of the pills is not an issue.” However, she said a survey would be conducted to check on the non-availability of the medicines in the district.

Coimbatore division Secretary of The Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists’ Association Annam Thirunavukkarasu claimed that Drug Control Department asked pharmacies not to sell abortion pills. “Many pharmacists may confuse contraceptive pills with abortion pills and so we were told not to stock them. Moreover, there is no demand for emergency contraceptive pills or oral contraceptive pills. To avoid losses, retail outlets do not sell them,” he said.

Secretary of Gynaecologists and Doctors’ Association for Social Equality A.R. Shanthi said, “Already, 8% of maternal mortality rate (MMR) in India is due to abortion and abortion-related events, and lack of awareness on protective measures is a major factor”.

While emergency contraceptive pills require a prescription as they are Schedule-H drugs under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, the daily pills that prevent pregnancies do not need a prescription. However, it is safe to consult a doctor, Dr. Shanthi said. Abortion pills to terminate a pregnancy within 11 weeks could be taken only under medical supervision.

Activist and writer Archanaa Seker, who helps women who reach out to her to access oral contraceptive pills, said the issue cannot be dismissed as an “urban-elite matter”, as she has received requests to her social media handle from even remote villages in Coimbatore, Salem and Madurai districts. Further, she said that often even the pills that the gynaecologist prescribes are unavailable in the hospitals too. Drugs control authorities at the zonal level should be asked to ensure sufficient stocks of oral contraceptive pills and over-the-counter sale.