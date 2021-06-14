Optical shops, two-wheeler repair shops reopen in Salem

STAFF REPORTER SALEM

In view of the State Government’s announcement on relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the two-wheeler repair shops and optical shops resumed operations here on Monday.

However, the shops downed shutters by 2 p.m. The mechanics requested the State government to extend operation timings and permit operation of other related businesses as well.

E. Devarajan, general secretary, Salem District Two-Wheeler Mechanic Employees Association, said that the shops opened at 9 a.m. and downed shutters by 2 p.m. Though mechanic shops were permitted, related businesses such as spare parts shops, welding and tyre repair shops were remaining closed. Hence, the relaxation was not actually helping the business, he said. He urged the State government to permit other related businesses as well.