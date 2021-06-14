Coimbatore

Optical shops, two-wheeler repair shops reopen in Salem

In view of the State Government’s announcement on relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the two-wheeler repair shops and optical shops resumed operations here on Monday.

However, the shops downed shutters by 2 p.m. The mechanics requested the State government to extend operation timings and permit operation of other related businesses as well.

E. Devarajan, general secretary, Salem District Two-Wheeler Mechanic Employees Association, said that the shops opened at 9 a.m. and downed shutters by 2 p.m. Though mechanic shops were permitted, related businesses such as spare parts shops, welding and tyre repair shops were remaining closed. Hence, the relaxation was not actually helping the business, he said. He urged the State government to permit other related businesses as well.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2021 11:48:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/optical-shops-two-wheeler-repair-shops-reopen-in-salem/article34816756.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY