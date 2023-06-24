HamberMenu
Opt for higher education at ITI centres instead of working for low income: Coimbatore Collector at Naan Mudhalvan camp

June 24, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Opt for technical courses at Industrial Training Institute after higher education, since they are less expensive but guarantee 100% placement, said Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati.

He was addressing the gathering at the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ special camp by the School Education Department held at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science for students who passed the higher secondary examination but did not join the college in the academic year 2022-2023.

The Collector said, ”For those who do not have the financial means to pursue higher education, awareness and loan-obtaining assistance will be provided here by experts.”

“It is not possible for everyone to enrol in colleges with high fee structures. Even if they study hard, only a few may land a job that resembles their course. Hence, passed-out students should visit the ITI campuses, which have less expensive courses, yet 100% placement is guaranteed in reputed companies,” Mr. Pati stated.

He told the students, “Coimbatore district is among the most industrialised districts in the State, so, demand for manpower is high. With this demand in mind, many choose to work immediately after completing Class XII for low income. But, if you complete higher education, your job opportunities rise and your income will improve. Subsequently, your quality of life would, too.”

Regarding educating women, he said, “Girls studying in government schools and pursuing higher education get a monthly stipend of ₹1000 under the State’s ‘Pudhumai Penn Scheme’. Those dropping out at the age of 16 or 17 may struggle financially. Higher education can help inculcate leadership and decision-making skills.”

Coimbatore Chief Education Officer L. Sumathi, District Employment and Career Guidance Deputy Director M. Karunakaran, District Child Protection Officer M. Mathiazhagan and officials were present.

