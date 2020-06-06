Opt for e-payment: Tiruppur Collector

As restaurants and hotels gear up to reopen for customers, Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said on Saturday that those with COVID-19 symptoms should strictly not eat outside.

He urged the public to wear masks at all times except while eating. Customers should preferably reserve tables in advance at the restaurants and opt for e-payments. Customers should not stay longer than required at the restaurants and must not use the public toilets on the premises.

Workers at hotels and restaurants must wear protective clothing (masks, gloves, apron and cap) and must self-report to the officials immediately if any COVID-19 symptoms were found during work. The workers must not use the toilets meant for customers and must avoid staying or eating at the restaurant/hotel premises during the night, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said in a release.

Restaurants and hotels must allow occupancy of only 50 % and must arrange for a waiting room for additional customers. All customers must be screened for high body temperature using thermal scanners. The premises must be cleaned every day.

Salem Staff Reporter adds:

Members of the Salem district hotel owners’ association said that they would screen customers before entering when they visit their hotels once opened.

The members of the association said that they would resume operations according to government guidelines from June 8 and all safety measures would be taken.