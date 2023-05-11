OPS, TTV are two betrayers who have joined hands, says Palaniswami

May 11, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Salem

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday criticised former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, describing them as two betrayers who have joined hands.

Referring to a recent meeting between Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Dhinakaran, the AIADMK leader said, “As far as we are concerned, it is like a mud horse joining hands with Maayaman (a magical deer chased by Lord Ram in Ramayana). Zero plus zero is equal to zero. Both Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Dhinakaran have termed each other a betrayer in the past. Now, the two betrayers have joined hands.”

Former Minister Panruti S. Ramachandran was never true to any party, Mr. Palaniswami said. “He moved to the PMK from the AIADMK, and then to the DMDK. Mr. Ramachandran does not have the qualities to become a branch secretary of the AIADMK. During the Panneerselvam-Dhinakaran meeting, leaders like Vaithilingam, Manoj Pandian and J.C.D. Prabhakar were not present, Mr. Palaniswami said.

Reiterating his allegation that Mr. Panneerselvam was the ‘B team’ of the DMK, Mr. Palaniswami claimed that a few days ago, the expelled AIADMK coordinator met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s son-in-law, Sabareesan.

He claimed that corruption allegations were the reason for the Cabinet reshuffle. “The government was shaken by an audio clip (released by BJP State president K. Annamalai), purporting to show the then Finance Minister and current Information Technology Minister, P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, making allegations of corruption against Mr. Sabareesan and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. If Mr. Rajan is removed from the Cabinet, more such audio clips will surface. Fearing such a scenario, the Chief Minister decided against dropping Mr. Rajan from the Cabinet. Mr. Rajan is an economist and a highly educated person. Hence, his remark was not an ordinary one,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

“We raised several complaints about irregularities in Aavin. S.M. Nasar’s removal (as Dairy Development Minister) from the Cabinet proves that our allegations were true,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

As for the case registered against him for allegedly furnishing false information in the Assembly election affidavit, Mr. Palaniswami said, “The person who filed the case was a DMK cadre. We will face the case. I did not buy any property after becoming an MLA in 1989. Even in 2009, such allegations were made against me.”

