OPS faction will release list of ministers who were corrupt during AIADMK regime, says Pugazhendhi

April 16, 2023 - Salem

Former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam’s supporter V. Pugazhendhi said here on Sunday that the OPS faction would release after its Tiruchi conference a list of ministers who were corrupt during the AIADMK regime.

Mr. Pugazhendhi told the reporters he lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption against former Minister Kamaraj with evidence. But, no action was taken. During the election campaign, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that he would lodge former ministers in prison after the DMK comes to power. But he did not do so. “Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other ministers are now attacking BJP state president K. Annamalai for his statement. The OPS faction will soon release information about the alleged corruption of ₹ 46,000 crore during Mr. Palaniswami’s regime. Mr. Annamalai should also raise the Kodanadu issue and question the DMK on the corruption during the AIADMK regime,” he said.

On the Tiruchi conference, Mr. Pugazhendhi said lakhs of cadres would participate in the conference. Except Mr. Palaniswami and a few former ministers, all others are welcome to the conference. Former MP K.C. Palanisamy assured us that he would come to the conference, and we would also invite former MP Anwar Raja. Our leader, Mr. Panneerselvam, clarified that Ms. Sasikala would be invited. After this, a conference would be held in Salem.