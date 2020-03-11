Opposition to HPCL’s pipeline project intensifies

The opposition to the HPCL’s pipeline project that is set to acquire lands in Sivadi village intensified with the residents led by the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam staging a day-long sit-in protest on the Collectorate campus on Tuesday.

The protesters led by the P. Shanmugam, State secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivsayigal Sangal and Dilli Babu, CPI(M)’s ex-MLA of Harur sat on a day long sit-in calling upon the government to reverse the land acquisition proposed in Sivadi village for a storage terminal of a pipeline project of HPCL.

The HPCL project envisions a 697 km pipeline from Vijayawada to Dharmapuri, where it culminates into a storage terminal in Sivadi village at Nallampalli block of Dharmapuri. The project proposes to acquire 123 acres in Sivadi village, which is predominantly a Scheduled Caste village and marginal landholdings by the people.

Speaking at the protest, Mr. Shanmugam said the farmers’ association met Industries Secretary Muruganandam recently and insisted on an alternative site for the project. According to Mr. Shanmugam, the Secretary of Industries had indicated that there were lands available in SIPCOT industrial estate and those lands could be used for the project. “The project affected residents were Scheduled Castes with marginal holdings of half acre and 1 acre. Their lands cannot be taken away,” Mr. Shanmugam said. The farmers’ association has also called for a written undertaking from the administration that no further activity will be undertaken towards acquisition of lands.

The project had run into opposition last year, soon after the farmers started receiving notices of the proposed acquisition of their lands. Multiple protests and representations by the project affected public and organised by the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sagam has taken place in sporadic intervals.

The farmers’ association also called for a change of site within Dharmapuri, stating that there were adequate government porombokke lands and those lands that were kept idle after acquisition for a SIPCOT industrial estate that was yet to see fruition.

On Tuesday, in a bid to call attention to the plight of the residents, who stand to lose their only assets in the form of marginal land holdings, the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam led the sit-in by the project affected residents.