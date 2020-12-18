Opposition playing with lives of innocent farmers, says BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan

Ms. Srinivasan was speaking to journalists after participating in a ‘Tractor Rally’ organised by the party

Opposition parties are playing with the lives of innocent farmers in the name of farmer agitations on the borders of Delhi, alleged BJP Mahila Morcha president, Vanathi Srinivasan on Friday.

After participating in a ‘Tractor Rally’ organised by the BJP Coimbatore Urban District Unit and agriculture wing from Perur to raise awareness about the benefits of the three new farm laws, Ms. Srinivasan claimed that the promises made to farmers by Opposition parties such as Congress and the DMK in their election manifestos have now been enacted as legislations by the Central government. However, these parties are now opposing these laws for “political reasons,” she alleged.

Alleging lack of adequate cold storage units for farmers cultivating grapes and small onions in Thondamuthur region, she added that anyone could now provide these units. “Not just Adani and Ambani, even Sun Network which runs corporate companies could construct these cold storage units for the farmers,” she told journalists.

On actor-politician Kamal Haasan questioning the necessity for a new Parliament complex, Ms. Srinivasan asked whether hosting the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ was necessary for him at a time when people were facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Central government has introduced various schemes for the economic benefit of farmers, these three laws will ensure that farmers get the right price for their produce, she asserted. State BJP agriculture wing president G.K. Nagaraj, state vice-president P. Kanagasabapathi and other leaders participated.