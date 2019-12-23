Coimbatore

Opposition parties, Muslim outfits condemn CAA

Muslim outfits and Opposition parties held a public meeting against Citizenship Amendment Act in Udhagamandalam on Monday.  

Hold public meetings across the Nilgiris

Public meetings condemning the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) were organised by Muslim outfits and Opposition parties across the Nilgiris on Monday.

In Udhagamandalam, hundreds of people gathered at the ATC bus stand as members of minority communities, activists, writers and politicians delivered speeches against the Act.

A. Raja, Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP, who participated in the public meeting, condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Pattali Makkal Katchi. He said that the two State parties had voted in favour of the bill, disregarding the legacies of social activists like E.V. Ramasamy and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.

Police had been posted in significant numbers at the venue, with many shops across Udhagamandalam town remaining closed, especially shops along the Commercial Street and Ettines Road.

Public meetings were also held at Gudalur, where a bandh had been announced by the Opposition parties. A significant number of shops remained shut throughout the day.

