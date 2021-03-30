‘Opportunity to turn Modi-EPS counterfeit currency’

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigning at Rasipuram in Namakkal on Monday.

SALEM

30 March 2021 00:06 IST

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the upcoming elections are an opportunity for the people to turn Modi-EPS alliance a counterfeit currency. He said this waving a demonetised ₹1000 note at a campaigning in Rasipuram.

When demonetisation was announced three years ago, one of the reasons Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed to justify the exercise was that a new India would be born. “I have been searching for three years but could not find a new India anywhere,” he said. “The DMK is the third largest party in Parliament and you (people) gave this victory. Hence, Modi is angry towards the people here (in the State)”, he said.

Mr. Udhayanidhi charged the Centre with not providing anything for Tamil Nadu. Despite collecting ₹.15,000 crores in GST from the State, the Centre said funds could not be provided to Tamil Nadu owing to insufficient funds.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said that every vote for the AIADMK’s ‘Two leaves’ symbol would be a vote for Narendra Modi. He wanted the people to realise that the late DMK chief M. Karunanidhi was contesting from all the 234 constituencies, and that Mr. Modi was pitted against him. “Let us see whether it is Kalaignar or Modi”, he said.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said there was no safety for women under the present regime, pointing at the Pollachi sexual assault case and the sexual harassment complaint filed by a woman IPS officer.

Mr. Udhayanidhi accused Minister for Social Welfare V. Saroja of corruption even in the procurement of masks for COVID-19 prevention.

The late Jayalalithaa was a strong leader who stood up to the BJP. But, some in the AIADMK now referred to Mr. Modi as “daddy”. Mr. Udhayanidhi said that if the DMK candidate was elected, the underground drainage works would be completed in Rasipuram and drinking water issues addressed.