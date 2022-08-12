“Opportunities ample for MSMEs in indigenisation programme of Indian Navy”

Commodore B. Balasundaram, Head - Centre for Indigenisation and Self Reliance, Indian Navy (second right), at a stall at Elektrotec 2022 which began in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Domestic industries, including MSMEs, can participate in the indigenisation efforts of the Indian Navy and supply equipment and spares for power generation systems, communication systems, navigation aids, etc., Commodore B. Balasundaram, head of Centre for Indigenisation and Self Reliance, Indian Navy, said here on Friday.

Inaugurating the sixth edition of Elektrotec 2022, an electrical, industrial electronics, and renewable energy fair organised by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), he said indigenisation at Indian Navy started in the 1960s and now the Navy has achieved 90 % indigenisation in float systems, 60 % in moving systems, and 50 % in flight systems. “There are still opportunities for all of us to tap and complete the indigenisation. It will be a collective effort,” he said.

The ship is a power generation unit, generating few MW to 24 MW, and these are distributed to different consumers. It also has internal and external communication systems, navigational aids, and weapons. There are also requirements for spares for ships commissioned in the 1970s or 1980s, technology induction, and import substitution. “We will hold your hand and help you,” he said, urging industries to tap the opportunities in the Indian Navy.

According to Ashish Modi, Managing Director of Gloster Cables, India is the fastest growing economy globally and has the capability to be world class in several manufacturing sectors. With the world looking at “China plus one” policy, there are ample opportunities for Indian manufacturers. As the economy grows, demand for electrical and electronic items will grow, he said.

V. Rangasamy, chairman of the event, said the four-day event at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex is expected to get about 20,000 visitors and generate trade enquiries for ₹800 crore. From wires and cables to EVs and solar panels, the expo has a wide range of displays.

V. Thirugnanam, president of CODISSIA, said Electric Vehicle (EV) sector has been highlighted in the exhibition. “We are aware that the automobile sector is heading to a shift,” he added.