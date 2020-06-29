Oppn. parties politicising custodial deaths, says BJP

The Opposition parties are politicising the custodial deaths of the father and son at Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district, alleged Tamil Nadu BJP President L. Murugan in Coimbatore on Monday.

“The entire Police Department must not be blamed for this one incident,” he told mediapersons.

Terming the incident as “highly condemnable,” Mr. Murugan welcomed the announcement made by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami that the case would be handed over to the CBI. “The policemen responsible for this incident must be punished,” he said.

Particularly criticising Thoothukudi DMK MP Kanimozhi for the alleged politicisation, Mr. Murugan claimed that she did not visit the house of deceased MLA J. Anbazhagan, who succumbed after testing positive for COVID-19 on June 10, to console the family members.

The Tamil Nadu BJP would welcome if the State government decided to enforce another lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, Mr. Murugan said.

Referring to the complete lockdowns in Chennai and Madurai districts, he said the public had extended their cooperation to the government.

Regarding rising fuel prices, Mr. Murugan said he would represent to the Central government on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu. The BJP would conduct 1,170 virtual conferences in 234 Assembly Constituencies in the State ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, he added.

Coimbatore district BJP president R. Nandakumar introduced a mobile application developed locally that would help track the performances of 1,552 booths in Coimbatore district and presented it to Mr. Murugan. BJP State general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan was present.

Advocates seek justice

A section of advocates at the combined court complex staged a demonstration on Monday condemning the recent custodial deaths of father and son.

They wanted a case of murder be registered against the policemen who were involved in the brutality.