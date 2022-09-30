Ophthalmologist found dead in hostel room in Coimbatore

An ophthalmologist at a private eye hospital in Coimbatore was found dead in his hostel room on Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as Rahul Ranga (34), a retina specialist at the Aravind Eye Hospital. He was was residing in a hostel for doctors at Vidya Nagar near Coimbatore airport. His family members live in Rajasthan.

As per the complaint lodged by his colleague with the Peelamedu police, Ranga went to his room around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. However, he did not report for duty the next morning. Though the complainant made several attempts to reach Ranga over the phone, the calls were not answered.

The complainant later went to the hostel and found Ranga’s room locked from inside. The door was opened using force with the help of two persons. They found Ranga motionless on the bed. Though he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, doctors declared him dead. The Peelamedu police have registered a case of unnatural death.