Operation to tranquilise, translocate wild ‘makhna’ elephant back to forest, begins

February 23, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Field staff are waiting for an apt moment to tranquilise the ‘makhna’ elephant while it is in a composed state as it was weary after having walked for over 30 km on Feb. 22, sources said

The Hindu Bureau

‘Makhna’ elephant is spotted near Selvapuram, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on February 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Field personnel of the Forest Department have begun an operation to tranquilise the ‘makhna’ elephant, which is said to be ‘resting’ in a coconut grove near Perur in Coimbatore division since Feb. 22 after straying out of the reserve forest in Pollachi division two days ago.

A ‘kumki’ elephant Chinnathambi has been brought to the spot for the operation to sedate the animal at the right moment and translocate it, in all likelihood, to a distant forest area, Forest Department sources said.

Three heavy duty vehicles have been stationed at the spot for the operation.

The elephant was weary on Feb. 23 after having walked for over 30 km on Feb. 22. The field staff are waiting for an apt moment to tranquilise the elephant while it is in a composed state, the sources said.

Farmers claimed, the elephant, estimated by the department to be about 40-years-old, had been raiding crops in Palacode area in Dharmapuri district for nearly a decade.

The jumbo will be radio-collared before transporting it for release in a suitable forest area. It was necessary to forewarn people before the elephant moves towards residential areas, Field Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve S. Ramasubramanian said.

The radio-collaring will also enable the department to position its force at the exit paths and drive the animal back into its habitat, he said.

