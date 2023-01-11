ADVERTISEMENT

Operation to fix radio-collar on elephant in Talavadi Hills to begin on Thursday

January 11, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kumki elephant Kaleem brought from Anamalai Tiger Reserve is ready for an operation to capture a wild elephant and fix a radio collar on it in Talavadi Hills in Erode on Wednesday.

The operation to capture a wild elephant, nicknamed Karuppan, in Talavadi Hills and fix a radio collar on it and relocate it will begin on Thursday.

The elephant was involved in conflicts with human beings and crop raiding in Jerahalli Forest Range in Talavadi Hills, particularly Rangasamy Kovil area at Diginarai, for the last one year and farmers were demanding its relocation.

Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division, and Deputy Director of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), told The Hindu that the operation is expected to start on Thursday morning and when things are in order and the condition is optimal, the elephant will be captured. “Preparatory works are in progress for the operation”, he added.

Permission has been obtained to capture the animal by darting transquilliser and radio-collar it in which a 30 to 50-member team, including veterinarians, will be involved. Also, three kumkis, Kapil Dev, Muthu and Kaleem, which were brought from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), and earthmovers, will be used. Apart from this, over 100 forest staff will be monitoring the operation to ensure the crowd is away from the operation area for the safety of all.

Based on the movement of the elephant, the operation is expected to be carried out from 4.30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Thursday. Also, because of the terrain and its closeness to water bodies, the operation could last for a few more days”, a Forest Department official said.

