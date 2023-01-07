Operation to fix radio-collar on elephant in Talavadi Hills to begin next week

January 07, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - ERODE

The operation to capture a wild elephant, nicknamed Karuppan, which was involved in conflicts with humans and crop raiding in Jerahalli Forest Range in Talavadi Hills, and fix radio collar on the elephant and relocate it, is expected to begin next week.

K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests, and Field Director, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) told The Hindu the elephant was continuously monitored and was found to be with a herd inside the forest. “A study is being conducted to collect details on the terrain where it is sheltering and its behaviour,” he said and added that the operation required meticulous planning which was being worked out.

The radio collar, a lightweight belt equipped with GPS, that would be fixed on the elephant’s neck for tracking its movement is expected to arrive from Bengaluru anytime after which the operation is expected to commence.

Officials said crowd monitoring during the operation would be a great challenge and the Forest Department would seek the help of Police Department to keep the crowd away from the operation area for the safety of all.

Following frequent incidents of human-elephant conflict and crop damage at Rangasamy Kovil and Joraikadu areas, the Forest Department had obtained permission for the operation. It involves capturing the elephant, tranquillising, radio-collaring, transporting it safely and relocating it with the help of two kumkis, Kapil Dev and Arisi Raja, that was brought from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

A meeting was organised at Rangasamy Kovil area on Saturday that was chaired by former Diginarai Panchayat president R. Kalanaicker. Villagers wanted the operation to commence earlier.

S. Kannaiyan, president of Talavadi Farmers Association, said Karuppan had caused extensive damage to standing crops in the last one year and had also killed people. “Two kumkis arrived here a week ago. But, Karuppan continue to destroy maize, sugarcane, and coconut trees every day. Hence, the process to capture and relocate it should be expedited,” he added.