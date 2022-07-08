Operation to drive back single-tusker into forest in Talavadi begins

With the 10-member elephant tracking team tracing the single-tusker inside the forest area, the Forest Department began the operation to drive back the tusker deep into the forest here on Friday.

After a farmer was trampled to death by the tusker at Dharmapuram village on July 6, two kumkis, Chinnathambi and Rajavardhan from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) were brought to Talavadi and a strategy was worked out to chase the elephant.

In the morning, a team comprising personnel from ATR and STR entered the forest and found the tusker three km inside the reserve forest, near Eripuram village. Also, discussions with villagers revealed that the tusker frequently ventures out of the forest area after 7.30 p.m. and returns to forest in the early morning.

Based on the inputs given by the team, Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer of Hasanur Division and Deputy Director of STR held discussions with S. Sathish, Talavadi Range Officer, S. Sathasivam, wildlife veterinarian of STR and N. Krishnakumar, coordinator, World WildLife Fund and devised a strategy.

The team, along with two kumkis, would prevent the tusker from venturing out of the forest on Friday night and drive it back. On Saturday morning, a 20-member team comprising Anti-Depredation Squads (ADS), elephant tracking team and veterinarian along with kumkis would enter the forest and locate the tusker and drive it deep into the forest.

Mr. Meena told The Hindu that the operation had begun and the crop-raider would be driven back deep into the forest in the early morning on Saturday. “We will ensure it migrates to another location in the forest and does not enter the village”, he said.

Meanwhile, Kannaiyan Subramaniyam, convener of Talavadi Farmers’ Association, wanted the elephant to be captured and relocated. He said that the elephant had lost its wild characteristics and had become a habitual crop rider, besides destroying vehicles and houses.

“Many farmers narrowly escaped from the elephant and a permanent solution would be to capture it and relocate or train as a kumki”, he added. “If not, the elephant should be radio-collared so that its movement can be monitored and prevented from entering human habitations”, he said. The farmer said that driving the elephant to the wild will not be a solution to the problem as it would venture out of the forest after a brief period.