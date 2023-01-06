Operation to drive back elephant into forest begins in Erode

January 06, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - ERODE

An operation to drive back the lone tusker into the forest area from human habitations began in Gobichettipalayam here on Friday evening.

In the morning, people of Ukkaram village in Sathyamangalam heard the sound of barking dogs and found an elephant in the village. The elephant entered a farm land but the people there chased it away.

Later, the elephant arrived at Vellimalai Karadu in Kasipalayam village in Gobichettipalayam, and was found in a sugarcane field. Forest Department officials have asked people to remain cautious and stay indoors.

Officials of the T.N. Palayam forest range said that the elephant had ventured out of the forest area from the Vilamundi forest range in Sathyamangalam Division and had lost its way. The elephant, aged about 15, had walked along the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal for a few kilometres and reached the habitations, located 14 km away from the forest area, they added.

R. Kiruba Shankar, District Forest Officer, Sathyamangalam Division and Deputy Director of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), said that a safe passage was created for the elephant to return to the forest. He added that it would take over four hours to complete the operation and villagers were warned not to cause any disruptions.