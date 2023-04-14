Operation to capture wild elephant to resume in Erode’s Talavadi Hills on Sunday 

April 14, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - ERODE

With two kumkis due to arrive from the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) by Saturday, April 15, ‘Operation Black’ to capture a wild elephant, nicknamed Karuppan, is expected to resume on Sunday.

Talavadi Forest Ranger S. Sathish said that while one kumki would arrive by Friday night, other kumki would arrive by Saturday morning. A team of veterinarians along with Forest Department staff would visit the forest area in Talavadi and the Jeerahalli Forest Ranges and prepare a strategy for the operations on Saturday, the official said.

The operation to capture, radio collar it and translocate the elephant began on March 22 and two attempts to tranquillize the pachyderm have so far failed. This was the second time the operation was launched, the first being in January this year, as the elephant is believed to be responsible for extensive crop damage in the region since December last year. Farmers in the region have been upset over the delay in relocating the pachyderm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since two kumkis, Bomman and Sujay, that were stationed at the base camp at Maharajapuram in Talavadi Forest Range returned to the MTR, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, on April 8, the operation was temporarily halted and is set to resume now on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT