Operation to capture wild elephant Karuppan in Talavadi Hills suspended temporarily

January 19, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - ERODE

The ‘Operation Black’ to capture a wild elephant, nicknamed Karuppan, in Talavadi Hills, fix radio collar and translocate it was suspended temporarily here on Thursday. This comes after veterinarians fired three tranquiliser darts in the morning and the darted elephant was not completely sedated and entered deep into the forest area.

Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division and Deputy Director of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) told The Hindu they were analysing the factors why the medicine was not working on the elephant despite darting many times. “Also, climatic, biotic, diet and physical factors of the elephant are also analysed,” he said and added that the operation would remain suspended for a few days.

On Wednesday night, the elephant was spotted at a farm land at Kalmandipuram area in Jerahalli Forest Range and the officials monitored its movement. In the early morning on Thursday, veterinarians fired a tranquilizer dart and the elephant left the field and entered the forest area.

Again, the elephant passed through Diginarai village and entered the forest area at Mudiyanoor. Though two top-up medicines were darted, the elephant was not sedated and it moved further into the forest. Based on the consultations with wildlife veterinarians, officials decided to suspend the operation.

An official said the elephant’s food habit depended more on farm crops and hence the medicine was ineffective to seduce it. Also, repeated tranquillisation would have an adverse impact on its health, the official said and added that alternative medicine was looked upon. Since the operation was expected to commence after a few days, farmers were asked to remain cautious during night hours.

It may be noted that on January 14, though darts were fired at the elephant, it could not be sedated and it entered the forest area.