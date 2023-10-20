ADVERTISEMENT

Operation to capture wild elephant in Erode stopped temporarily at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

October 20, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - ERODE

Two kumkis, Kapil Dev and Muthu, that were brought from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) were sent back to their base

The Hindu Bureau

A kumki stationed at Vilamundi Forest Range to capture a wild elephant in Erode district. File Photo: Special Arrangement

The operation to capture a 40-year-old translocated male elephant in Vilamundi Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) was stopped temporarily as the animal had moved deep into the forest.

On July 24, the crop-raiding tusker was captured in Kadambur Hills and released at Mangalpatti area in Bhavanisagar Forest Range of Sathyamangalam Division. But, the elephant ventured out of the forest and entered human habitations causing panic among the people. With the tusker frequently damaging cops, the Forest Department decided to capture it and translocate.

Two kumkis, Kapil Dev and Muthu, from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), arrived at Ayyampalayam village to assist the operation. On October 13, three wildlife veterinarians and elephant tracking teams entered Vilamundi forest to track the tusker. But the tusker moved deep into the forest everyday and was found in a state of fear. The tracking teams could not monitor its movement and officials called off the operation temporarily.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, STR, told The Hindu that the operation was stopped temporarily and added that teams were monitoring the fringe villages in STR. “Once the elephant ventures out of the forest, the operation would resume to capture it,” he added. Two kumkis alo returned to ATR.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US