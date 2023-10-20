HamberMenu
Operation to capture wild elephant in Erode stopped temporarily at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

Two kumkis, Kapil Dev and Muthu, that were brought from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) were sent back to their base

October 20, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
A kumki stationed at Vilamundi Forest Range to capture a wild elephant in Erode district. File Photo: Special Arrangement

A kumki stationed at Vilamundi Forest Range to capture a wild elephant in Erode district. File Photo: Special Arrangement

The operation to capture a 40-year-old translocated male elephant in Vilamundi Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) was stopped temporarily as the animal had moved deep into the forest.

On July 24, the crop-raiding tusker was captured in Kadambur Hills and released at Mangalpatti area in Bhavanisagar Forest Range of Sathyamangalam Division. But, the elephant ventured out of the forest and entered human habitations causing panic among the people. With the tusker frequently damaging cops, the Forest Department decided to capture it and translocate.

Two kumkis, Kapil Dev and Muthu, from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), arrived at Ayyampalayam village to assist the operation. On October 13, three wildlife veterinarians and elephant tracking teams entered Vilamundi forest to track the tusker. But the tusker moved deep into the forest everyday and was found in a state of fear. The tracking teams could not monitor its movement and officials called off the operation temporarily.

K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, STR, told The Hindu that the operation was stopped temporarily and added that teams were monitoring the fringe villages in STR. “Once the elephant ventures out of the forest, the operation would resume to capture it,” he added. Two kumkis alo returned to ATR.

