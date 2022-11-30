Operation to capture makhna gathers momentum in Pandalur

November 30, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Rohan Premkumar

Forest Department staff are continuing to monitor the elephant PM2 with the help of aerial surveillance equipment.  | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Forest Department officials are confident that they will get a chance to tranquillise the animal in the coming days

With the elephant PM2 (Pandalur makhna 2) striking out on its own after more than a week spent under the protection of an elephant herd to which it had attached itself, Forest Department officials are confident that they would get a chance to tranquillise the animal in the coming days.

The elephant, a makhna — a name given to male elephants that don’t grow tusks, has been able to give Forest Department staff the slip for more than a week after it began associating itself with a large herd of elephants along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

“Due to the presence of other elephants moving with PM-2, it was very tricky to get close to the animal as we feared that the other elephants could attack our staff,” said a senior officer involved in the operation to safely capture the elephant.

Circumstances changed for the better on Tuesday as PM2 moved away from the herd with which it had attached itself. Two kumki elephants and four teams of Forest Department staff tried to find the ideal topography where the animal could be safely tranquillised, to prevent the animal or field staff from getting injured. However, the animal managed to evade capture by walking around seven kilometers from Pandalur range into Gudalur.

Forest Department staff are continuing to monitor the animal with the help of aerial surveillance equipment. As PM2 was a medium-sized elephant, officials said, two kumki elephants would be sufficient to help in capturing it. Additional kumkis can be brought from the Theppakadu Elephant Camp if required. Efforts are under way to capture the animal after local residents complained that the animal had become accustomed to damaging homes in search of food in Gudalur and Pandalur.

