Operation to capture Gudalur elephant extends to fourth day

Forest Department’s operation to tranquillise and capture a male wild elephant nicknamed Shankar in Gudalur in the Nilgiris extended to the fourth day as veterinarians did not get the tusker in a conducive condition in close range on Thursday.

Though the tusker was seen at Cheppanthodu, near Cherambadi, around 11 a.m. on Thursday, veterinarians could not fire the tranquilliser dart as it moved along with a herd of nine elephants.

The elephant, aged around 50, then moved to a forest patch after which the trackers of the Department could not trace it till evening.

According to I. Anwardeen, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore Circle, the elephant is known for making frequent visits to the Kerala side and trackers suspect that the animal could have moved to Kottaimalai on the order.

“The elephant was guarded by two female elephants after a tranquilliser dart was fired at it on Wednesday. The tusker was seen mating with one of the female elephants a few days ago. The continuing presence of the herd, which also consists of adult male elephants, and the difficult terrain surrounded by human habitations demand extra care while tranquillising the elephant,” he said.

He said 25 camera traps were installed in several locations to track the movement of the elephant.

On Thursday, the Department employed four kumkis namely Bomman, Wasim, Kaleem and Vijay for tracking the tusker. Drones were also used to locate the elephant which did not yield results.

Officials said that three teams of trackers would remain vigilant to observe the elephant’s movement on Thursday night and the operation would continue on Friday morning.