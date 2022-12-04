Operation of train services from Coimbatore to Tiruchendur via Pollachi will be explored, says L. Murugan

December 04, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The possibilities of operating train services from Coimbatore to Tiruchendur via Pollachi will be explored, and a feasibility study will be conducted in this regard, said Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan here on Sunday.

After inaugurating the MEMU special train services between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam on Sundays at Mettupalayam railway station, Mr. Murugan said, “The Coimbatore - Mettupalayam train services are already in operation on a daily basis with five round trips from Monday to Saturday. From now, three rounds trips will be operated on Sundays as well, and the frequency will be increased based on the response.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The increase in ticket fare from ₹10 to ₹30 per passenger is nominal when compared to bus services, as the train could run between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam in 40 minutes,” he said.

Rail enthusiasts and the public had placed a demand to operate train services to Tiruchendur from Coimbatore. Operating such a service depended on the response from the passengers, and the Railway Minister would decide on it after a feasibility study, the Minister added.

Mettupalayam MLA A.K Selvaraj, Southern Railway Salem Division General Manager Gautam Srinivas, and other officials were present.