’Operation Black’ to capture wild elephant begins at Talavadi Hills in Erode

January 12, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - ERODE

On the first day of ‘Operation Black’ to track a wild elephant, nicknamed Karuppan, and fix a radio collar on it and relocate it in Talavadi Hills, three teams of the Forest Department identified the place where the elephants takes rest during day time at Akkurjorai forest area in Jerahalli forest range of Hasanur Division here on Thursday.

Each team comprising 10 to 15 personnel, including a Forest Range Officer, a veterinarian and elephant trackers, entered the forest area at 11 a.m. and studied the terrain and possible locations where the elephant could be darted.

Also, drones were used to track the elephant. However, the elephant could not be spotted and the team returned to the base camp at Rangasamy Kovil at 5 p.m.

S. Satheesh, Forest Range Officer, Talavadi, told The Hindu that that it is unusual that Karuppan, that enters farmlands every day in the night, did not venture out of the forest area in the last two days. “We expect Karuppan to enter farmland tonight”, he added.

The teams, guided by K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), and led by Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division and Deputy Director of STR, comprising Forest Range Officers M. Ramalingam (Jerahalli), S. Satheesh (Talavadi) and T. Dhinesh (Germalam), veterinarians S. Sadasivam (STR), E. Vijayaraghavan (Anamalai Tiger Reserve), K. Rajesh Kumar (Mudumalai Tiger Reserve) and N. Krishna Kumar from WWF-India and forest staff were involved in the operation.

As many as 100 personnel, and three kumkis, Kapil Dev, Muthu and Kaleem, which were brought from Annamalai Tiger Reserve, and three earthmovers were kept ready at the base camp. The elephant was involved in conflicts with human beings and crop-raiding in Rangasamy Kovil area at Diginarai, for the last one year.