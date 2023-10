October 18, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Through Operation Ajay, India has successfully evacuated 1,180 persons from Israel in five aircraft, said L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fishing, Information and Broadcasting, here on Wednesday. A total 9,000 people had registered with the Indian Embassy and they were being chosen based on health, volition, and those with children, he said. The operation would continue, he added.

