Operate Mettupalayam-Rameswaram trains: Nilgiris MP

Coimbatore

26 August 2021 00:02 IST

The Nilgiris MP A. Raja has appealed to Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to operate train services between Mettupalayam and Rameswaram via Pollachi, Udumalpet, Palani and Madurai.

In his letter on Tuesday, he wrote that a new daily express train service is required “to meet the popular demand of the people in our region.” Noting that train no.06618 Coimbatore-Rameswaram weekly special train is being operated via Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Tiruchi, Manamadurai and Paramakudi, Mr. Raja said that the service was “not sufficient.”

The MP also suggested that the broad gauge and meter gauge platforms at the Mettupalayam Junction could be made as a “mixed gauge” and the pit lines (maintenance lines) at the junction could be renovated to ensure the accommodation of an additional train. “Now that there is a broad gauge line up to Mettupalayam and the electrification work is also under completion, there should not be any operational difficulty in extending the train up to Mettupalayam,” Mr. Raja wrote.

D.L.S. Rajendran, a member of the Divisional Railway Users' Consultative Committee, Salem Division, noted that the Coimbatore-Rameswaram express trains that were operated via Pollachi were stopped during the broad gauge conversion of Podanur-Pollachi-Dindigul section and yet to be resumed.

By reintroducing this train and extending it up to Mettupalayam, many tourists from the southern districts of the State would be able to reach Udhagamandalam from Mettupalayam Junction via the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, hence ensuring adequate patronage, he said.