‘Operate Kisan Rail to Pollachi, Dindigul’

09 February 2022 18:54 IST

Coimbatore K. Shanmugasundaram, MP, has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take steps to operate Kisan Rail services to Pollachi and Dindigul for the benefit of farmers.

In a letter to the Minister, also signed by Dindigul MP P. Velusamy, he said the service was launched to transport fresh fruits and vegetable from farmers to markets across the country, wherein farmers would be able to transport their produce at half the freight and Indian Railways would get the subsidy amount from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Stating that the scheme is yet to commence in the State, the letter pointed out that farmers of Pollachi and Dindigul are demanding a fair return for their produce and that operation of Kisan Rail will be a step in doubling the income of farmers.

Listing out the various fruits and vegetables cultivated in these two constituencies, the two MPs suggested that Madathukulam, Udumalpet, Pollachi, Anamalai Road, Palani and Oddanchatram railway stations can be used to load the consignment from various locations from Pollachi and Dindigul.