Opening of Mettur dam for irrigation welcomed

The Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement has welcomed the opening of Mettur dam for irrigation in delta region in May itself.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, field coordinator of the Movement S. Nallasamy said that by opening the dam at the earliest, water drain into the sea is averted. But due to desilting works being not done properly, the chance of water reaching the tail-end areas of the Cauvery delta is less.

He said that an agricultural fair would be held from August 5 to 7 in Salem. State and Central Ministers and leaders from various political parties would take part in the fair. participate and leaders from all political parties would take part.