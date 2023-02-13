Open wells remain a hazard for wildlife in the Nilgiris

February 13, 2023 02:04 am | Updated February 12, 2023 10:22 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The recent death, due to drowning, of a leopardess and an Indian gaur in two separate incidents in the Gudalur and Nilgiris forest divisions has again spotlighted the dangers to the wildlife by open wells in the Nilgiris.

The leopardess and the Indian gaur are the latest in a long line of wild animals that have fallen victim to the open wells. While the leopardess died after accidentally falling into an open well in a private patta land at Gudalur, the gaur died at Kotagiri. Recently, another gaur had to be rescued after it fell into a well at Kattabettu, Forest Department officials said.

In the recent past, the wildlife, primarily leopards and Indian gaur, have either had to be rescued or have died by drowning in open or insufficiently guarded wells. For instance, at Kotagiri, in October 2020, a leopard, as well as a bonnet macaque, died after falling through a well-covered with wire mesh, which wasn’t strong enough to hold the weight of the two animals. In 2021, another leopard, around five years old, was rescued from a well at Kotagiri.

Conservationists said wildlife protection laws lacked provisions to charge people who fail to sufficiently cover the structures with iron grills. N. Sadiq Ali, the founder of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust, said the onus of covering the wells should be on the owner of the land where they are located. “The district administration and the Revenue Department should pressure the land-owners to cover the wells up,” he said.

In 2020, after a spate of animal drownings in open wells, the district administration issued an appeal to residents to share information about the presence of open wells in neighbourhoods, and such structures were enumerated.

Nilgiris and Gudalur District Forest Officers S. Gowtham and Kommu Omkaram told The Hindu that the Forest Department had conducted campaigns to sensitize residents and civic bodies to the need for installing iron grills atop open wells. Local rangers and field staff had also been asked to ascertain the number of such hazards to the wildlife in their ranges and reach out to land-owners and panchayat officials to install grills, they said.

