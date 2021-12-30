Open well along road poses threat to motorists in Erode

An open farm well along the Erode - Muthur Road at Kumaravalasu in Modakkurichi block is posing a threat to motorists, who wanted the height of the safety wall to be increased to prevent untoward incidents.

The well is located along the busy road stretch that is used by hundreds of vehicles every day to reach Erode, Sivagiri and Muthur.

There are two road bends near the well where an accident in November claimed the lives of five persons travelling in an omni van.

Two speed-breakers were installed and barricades placed by the police to ensure vehicles move at minimum speed on the stretch. However, in the absence of street lights or illumination, vehicle users face inconvenience during night hours in crossing the stretch. The height of the well’s safety wall is less than two feet and needs to be increased at least to five feet, said V. Anandan, a motorist from Sivagiri. He said that the well poses a threat to road users as the water storage capacity is maximum throughout the year.

Motorists wanted road railings to be erected at the bends so that in case of mishap, major tragedy could be averted.

Also, flickering lights should be installed in the middle of the road. They said that the Highways Department should take steps to ensure that the road is safe for motorists.