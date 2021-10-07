Open temples on all days: BJP

Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Thursday led a demonstration by the BJP in the city condemning closure of temples between Friday and Sunday every week by the State government as part of the COVID-19 preventive measures.

Hundreds of BJP cadre participated in the demonstration held near Thandu Mariamman temple on Avinashi Road.

Several women were seen holding fire pots during the demonstration. The cadre raised slogans demanding that the devotees must be allowed inside temples on all days.

Along with Ms. Srinivasan, BJP State general secretary G.K. Selvakumar, State treasurer S.R. Sekhar and district president R. Nandakumar were present. Cadre from Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris districts participated.

Coimbatore City Police said nearly 800 people including around 200 women participated in the demonstration and a case would be registered against them for alleged violation of COVID-19 safety protocols.