Open manhole claims a life in Tiruppur

A 27-year-old man died after he fell into an open manhole of an underground drainage (UGD) that has been under construction for several months.

The police said that N. Boopathy, a resident of Arivoli Nagar at Mannarai in Tiruppur, was found dead in the manhole at V.R.B. Nagar near M.S. Nagar on Kongu Main Road in Tiruppur on Monday morning.

People who passed through the road noticed the leg of a man in the manhole. They found that he was lying motionless and immediately alerted the Tiruppur north police.

When taken out, the police found that the man was unconscious and shifted him to the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital. Doctors declared that the man was already dead.

Minor tension prevailed at V.R.B. Nagar following the death of the man as residents demanded that the Tiruppur Corporation expedite the UGD works and close manholes and pits that were dug up for the same.

A resident Jayakrishnan told mediapersons that works under the Smart Cities Mission were moving at a snail’s pace in all the 60 wards in the Corporation. According to him, the public were bearing the brunt as authorities and contractors do not show any accountability in completing the works.

He demanded that the Government give ₹1 crore as compensation to the family of the man who died after falling into the manhole.

Police sources said that the man who died was said to be under the influence of alcohol when he fell into the manhole. However, this had to be confirmed through the post-mortem.

Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati toldThe Hinduthat the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the festival season had caused a delay in UGD works. He has asked officials to find out the status of the work at the place where the man died.

Mr. Pati added that a survey will be conducted across the Corporation to find out the status of pending works and places where immediate attention was required to ensure safety of people.