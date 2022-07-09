Open End Spinning Mills Association to form committee for sourcing raw materials

Members of the Open End Spinning Mills Association have decided to form a committee that will look at sourcing raw materials for these mills - waste cotton and hosiery waste - from countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The association will also explore possibilities to source in bulk raw materials such as PET and viscose. Another committee including experts will be constituted to study how production and sales of yarn from these mills can be improved.

These were decided at the annual meeting of the association held here recently. Also, G. Arulmozhi of Supreme Mills India was elected president of the association. K.C. Chandrasekar of Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Spinning Mills is the secretary and A. Francis Xavier of JNC Textiles is the treasuer, according to a press release.

Course

Samskrita Bharati, which will celebrate Vyasa Purnima on July 13 at Annapoorneshwari Temple Hall in RS Puram, will start enrolling students for its two years Samskritam correspondence course on the same day.

Those who want to enrol can register at the function venue and obtain study materials on payment of ₹300. Free weekly classes will be held for the participants and examination will be conducted in the last week of January 2023. For details, contact: 94437-22006 / 91596-81557 or email sbdakshinatamilnadu@gmail.com.

S. Jayakumar, director of Arshaseva Kendram, Coimbatore, will deliver the keynote address at the function on July 13.

Award

Team Marksmen conducted an industry-wide research and Kirtilals was presented an award for “Most Preferred Workplaces of 2022”. It appraised various parameters such as - employee centricity, organisational purpose, entrapreneurial ecosystem, work flexibility, diversity and equality, growth and rewards, and social cohesion.

The award was presented by actors Zeenat Aman and Vivek Oberoi to Head of Retail Sales of Kirtilals Raghunath and Manager, Marketing, Vignesh Kumar.