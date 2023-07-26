HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Open end mills plan to increase yarn supply to Tiruppur garment units

July 26, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Open end spinning mills in Tamil Nadu plan to scale up yarn production to increase supplies to garment units in Tiruppur.

President of Open End Spinning Mills’ Association G. Arulmozhi said in a press release that the mills supply about two lakh kg of coloured yarn to garment units in Tiruppur a day and the plan is to increase it to five lakh kg. The mills will also produce 30s and 40s count yarn that are used widely to make hosiery products.

Secretary for Handlooms and Textiles, Tamil Nadu, Dharmendra Pratap Yadav and officials of the textile and handloom Department visited open end spinning mills and units that make garments with coloured yarn in Erode and Tiruppur on Monday and Tuesday. They also held discussions with the members of the Association and assured supportive measures.

The open end spinning mills and MSME textile mills in the State went on strike recently demanding support from the Central and State governments as they were hit by drop in orders and lack of remunerative prices for the products.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / textile and clothing

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.